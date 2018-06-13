News

Your help is needed to reduce Emergency Response Delays

| March 4, 2022

Local fire department and law enforcement personnel and medical first...

COVID-19 Vaccination Site to move from Community Center to Sawtooth Mountain Clinic this March

| March 4, 2022

Officials from Cook County Public Health and Sawtooth Mountain Clinic...

Snow preventing meter readings

| March 4, 2022

Heavy snow accumulation is preventing City Staff from reaching many...

Weekly Weather

| March 4, 2022

Weekly Weather

Two Border Stations in Minnesota to be built, modernized under Bipartisan Infrastructure Law

| March 4, 2022

Infrastructure projects will strengthen supply chains, create jobs, and facilitate...

Life’s Passage

Photo

| March 4, 2022

Last week was the first full “snow” moon. A spectacular...

I.SD. 166 lifts mask mandates

| March 4, 2022

On the heels of school districts across the state lifting...

Photo

| March 4, 2022

On a very cold, very windy Tuesday, February 22 evening,...

Photo

| March 4, 2022

Recently the First & Second Thrift Shop volunteers gathered to...

Grand Marais City Council discusses downtown alley maintenance

| March 4, 2022

Property Maintenance Supervisor Lenny Bloomquist was at the Grand Marais...

Opinions

Accessing County Services at the Courthouse

| March 4, 2022

County government provides many programs and services that support healthy communities. Road construction and maintenance, public health and human services, public safety and emergency preparedness are just a few of...

Freedom is only one generation away from extinction

| March 4, 2022

To my fellow Americans, We are seeing our once thriving country experiencing a threat and crisis from all directions: economic; educational; our southern border; medical with the Wuhan virus; our...

Tastes like chicken

| March 4, 2022

It sure seems like February was in a hurry flying by in a flurry. Punxsutawney Phil, the ground hog threw his two cents in and predicted we needed six more...

War

| March 4, 2022

My Father’s family is from Estonia, one of those little Baltic countries in Northern Europe. Short story is they fled Estonia after it was invaded by the USSR during WWII...

Historical Reflections

| March 4, 2022

This is a 1969 photo of a vehicle that has been converted to a snowmobile with a kit that you could purchase. The kit included tracks to put on the...

Community

DNR reminds homeowners to plan ahead for spring burning restrictions

| March 4, 2022

The Minnesota Department of Natural Resources reminds Minnesotans who intend...

“Living on the Edge” selected by the Phipps Center for the Arts for 2023 Show

| March 4, 2022

“The North Shore Artists League has been juried into the...

E.A.T.S. “isn’t in the cards” for 2022

| March 4, 2022

Due to the COVID-19 pandemic, E.A.T.S. (Enriching Academics Through Sustenance)...

Regional experts give their best take on the future of Cook County’s economy

| March 4, 2022

Will Cook County’s economy continue to grow following the pandemic?...

Engage your Inner Artist with Grand Marais Library

| February 25, 2022

Acrylic Painting Take & Create Art Kits are on their...

Sports

Photo

Photo

| March 4, 2022

This picture was taken a few years ago during a race when there was far less snow than this year. Snowmobilers have been coming from around the state and beyond this winter to take advantage of Cook County’s abundant snow and more than 450 miles...

Girls beat Hunters, fall to Cardinals and end the regular season with a win over Fond du Lac

| March 4, 2022

It was a busy week for the Cook County Girls' basketball team, playing three games in ten days. First up was an away game against the big Duluth school, the Denfeld Hunters. The Vikings traveled to Duluth on Wednesday, February 23, to face the Denfeld...

Boys fall to Cromwell, Fond du Lac, end regular season play

| March 4, 2022

The Cook County boys’ basketball team played back-to-back games last Friday and Saturday and although coming close, lost both games. On Friday, February 25 Cromwell got off to a lead early and led the Vikings 33-24 at the half. During the second half of play...

Another Birkie in the books!

| March 4, 2022

They might be getting a little long in the tooth but nevertheless, it was another great day for three friends from Cook County who competed in the 48th American Birkebeiner cross country ski race. Of note, Jan Horak, Tim Kennedy and David Eckel have now...

Boys end season with a win over Littlefork-Big Falls

| March 4, 2022

Leading 21-8 at the half, it looked like the Cook County boys’ basketball team would take a relatively easy victory over the Littlefork-Big Falls Vikings in a game played Tuesday, March 1. However, the LFBF Vikings clamped down on defense and held our boys to...